While the social media family couldn't stop rooting for Shanaya Kapoor, who walked the ramp for the ace designer, Manish Malhotra, there were two other absolutely gorgeous girls cheering from the front row. Dhadak girl, Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan arrived to show their support for Manish Malhotra and also give a round of applause to their fellow star kid. While Janhvi was always our favourite, we were pleasantly surprised to see Nysa be a show-stealer at the event. Nysa Devgan Steals Hearts As She Poses in a Black Bodycon Dress (View Pic).

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's darling daughter is usually in Singapore for her further studies. But this time, she was in the capital to extend her support for Bollywood's favourite designer. Manish Malhotra was amongst the designers who showcased their work at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week held in Delhi. However, this time his collection wasn't his usual ethnic stuff. It was modern, chic and uber-gorgeous, something that would strike a chord with millennials and Gen-Z.

Nysa Devgan at LFW 2022

Nysa Devgan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nysa who was a guest for his show wore a pretty embellished crop top paired with a black skirt with a thigh-high slit. She further opted for a printed, vibrant blazer to match her attire. With slightly heavy eye makeup, blushed cheeks and nude lips, she completed her look further. Nysa Devgan's Recent Ethnic Appearances Can be Summed up in Three Words - Pretty, Pastel and Pristine (View Pics).

Besides Shanaya Kapoor who walked the ramp for Malhotra, we had many B-town beauties turning showstoppers for different designers at LFW 2022. While Mrunal Thakur walked the ramp for JJ Valaya, Mira Kapoor turned into a muse for Aisha Rao and Janhvi Kapoor stunned in Punit Balana's creation. Overall, it was a starry affair and we are eagerly looking forward to Nysa marking her ramp debut someday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2022 11:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).