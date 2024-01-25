Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in the news for all the wrong reasons. A video of him singing "Dil Dil Pakistan" has gone viral on social media. The video is believed to be from a past event in Dubai (2017), where Ali Zafar and Ayushmann Khurrana performed live. The viral video has stirred huge controversy. Netizens strongly criticise the 39-year-old for performing the unofficial Pakistani anthem at a concert. Ayushmann Khurrana Achieves Unplanned Success With Comedy Film Dream Girl Franchise.

Check The Viral Video Of Ayushmann Khurrana

