OMG 2 is the sequel to the film OMG – Oh My God! that had released in 2012. The makers have dropped Akshay Kumar’s new look from the upcoming film and even announced the film’s release date. OMG 2 is all set to arrive in theatres on Independence Day weekend, August 11. The film directed by Amit Rai also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. OMG 2: Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film Oh My God 2 To Skip Theatrical Release – Reports.

OMG 2 Release Date

The date is locked! #OMG2 releasing in theatres on August 11, 2023. See you there! pic.twitter.com/pg4ZOKTnDO — Viacom18 Studios (@Viacom18Studios) June 9, 2023

