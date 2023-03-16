Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Oh My God 2 aka OMG 2 is the sequel to the 2012 movie titled OMG – Oh My God! As per latest reports, the Amit Rai directorial would be skipping theatrical release and would directly be premiering on the OTT platform. Speculations are rife that the makers are planning to release OMG 2 via Voot/Jio Cinema. However, an official announcement on the film’s release is awaited. OMG 2: Akshay Kumar’s First Glimpse In The Avatar Of Lord Shiva Looks Captivating! (View Posters).

OMG 2 Direct OTT Release

