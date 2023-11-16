Orry, also known as Orhan Awataramani, shared delightful moments with close pals Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar from Boney Kapoor's Birthday bash. Orry, sporting a black kurta, was captured alongside Janhvi in an elegant royal blue saree, while Khushi exuded charm in a pastel green saree. Karan complemented the group's style in a black kurta. The pictures captured their camaraderie, showcasing their distinct yet coordinated fashion choices during what appeared to be a cheerful gathering. Who Is Orry Aka Orhan Awatramani? All You Need To Know About Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Suhana Khan’s BFF!

See Orry's Picture with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Karan Johar:

Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, Khushi Kapoor and Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Orry With Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor:

Orry with Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

