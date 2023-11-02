A question that has been circulating on social media and among avid Bollywood enthusiasts for quite some time is: "Who is Orry?" Anyone following Bollywood or Gen-Z celebrities in the showbiz world would have come across this question. Well, we all want to know who he is, after all. From his expensive wardrobe to his swanky cars, he is always ready to make a bold statement. He is indeed living the dream of those who aspire to be friends with Bollywood star kids or the upcoming stars of Tinsel Town. Orry Parties With Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Other Celebs, See Star-Studded Pictures Here!.

Let's find out who Orry is and what his real profession is. Well, he isn't just friends with Bollywood celebrities but also with Hollywood actors.

Who Is Orry?

Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, is a social media star, a fashion icon, a traveler, and a close friend to many of Bollywood's next-generation stars. He has become the latest sensation in Tinseltown, carving a niche for himself and creating quite a buzz. Born in August 1999, Orhan Awatramani is the son of Jorj and Shahnaz Awatramani. He was born in Mumbai but pursued a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication Design in New York. Afterward, he attended Columbia University, where he was a classmate of Sara Ali Khan. His LinkedIn profile states that he works as a Special Project Manager at the RIL Chairman's Office.

Orry And His Friendships:

According to reports, Orry, Janhvi, Nysa, and Khushi were part of the same friend circle during their childhood. If you think he's only close to Bollywood celebrities, you're mistaken. Orry has also been seen with the Kardashians, Joe Jonas, Anne Hathaway, Kylie Jenner, and many others. He shared a picture with Kylie Jenner where he mentioned that he celebrated his birthday at her house. During an interview with Cosmopolitan, he said, 'I posted the picture of my birthday celebration, and that's what brought me into the spotlight.' Orry Gives a Glimpse of His Late Night Party With Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Others (See Pics).

With an Instagram following of 457K, Orry leads a life of luxury and opulence. From his expensive wardrobe to his swanky cars, he always makes a statement and lives his dream to the fullest.

