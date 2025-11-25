Actor-director Siddhanth Kapoor, who is also the brother of Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor, was summoned by the Mumbai Police for questioning in a drug case. He was questioned for his connection in the INR 252 crore drug case. His name had surfaced during the interrogation of Mohammad Salim alias Lavish, an alleged narcotics supplier who was recently deported from Dubai. A police officer confirmed to the Indian Express that the actor-director appeared before them and recorded his statement. Videos on social media also confirmed his presence. The officer added that social media influencer Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, is scheduled to record his statement in connection with the case on Wednesday (November 26) morning. Drug Case: Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother, Siddhanth Kapoor Summoned by Anti-Narcotics Cell in INR 252 Crore Psychotropic Matter.

Siddhant Kapoor Arrives for Questioning in INR 252 Crore Drug Case – Watch Video

