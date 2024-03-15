Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, isn't shying away from making headlines. After raising eyebrows with his wedding appearance fee, he's revealed another surprising source of income. In a recent interview with Storyboard18, Orry disclosed that his primary income comes from attending weddings. He claims to command a fee between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 30 lakh per appearance. FYI, Orry was recently seen at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Orry Doesn’t Get Rs 20–30 Lakhs for Selfies, Clarifies His Bigg Boss 17 Statement Was an ‘Exaggeration’.

Orry Reveals His Primary Source of Income

