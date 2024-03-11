Robert Downey Jr won the Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards. It is his first-ever Oscar and from fans to celebrities, everyone is ecstatic about his significant achievement. In addition to RDJ’s well-deserved award, many are buzzing about his memorable acceptance speech. He humorously remarked, “I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy - in that order.” Robert Downey Jr is winning hearts, and Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan couldn’t contain her admiration. She called him a ‘Genius’ and added several emojis to the Insta Story she reposted featuring his viral speech. Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr Wins His First Oscar! Fans Express Happiness As He Bags Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards.

Robert Downey Jr’s Acceptance Speech

Robert Downey Jr.’s acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/D9A8iUZ0hV — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2024

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Reaction

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

