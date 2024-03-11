Robert Downey Jr has won his first Oscar at the 96th Academy Awards! Known as one of the most versatile performers, he won the Best Supporting Actor award for Oppenheimer at the Oscars in 2024. He was previously nominated in 1993 for Best Actor for Chaplin and in 2008 for Best Supporting Actor in Tropic Thunder. Robert Downey Jr portrayed Rear Admiral Lewis Strauss in the Christopher Nolan-directed film. As he clinches this prestigious award, fans cannot contain their happiness and have expressed it on various social media platforms. Oscars 2024 Best Supporting Actor Winner: Robert Downey Jr Wins Oscar for Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards!

Robert Downey Jr Wins Best Supporting Actor Award

This is Robert Downey Jr.'s third Oscar nomination and first win! — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 11, 2024

'Well Deserved'

Well deserved Robert Downey ! One of the greatest actor of all time He was absolutely outstanding on this role pic.twitter.com/7TyAWqiolp — mouath (@M3a411) March 11, 2024

First Oscar For RDJ

'Congrats Iron Man'

Congrats Iron Manhttps://t.co/j2nFcwRVkB — Alex Barnicoat (@mrbarnicoat) March 11, 2024

Fans Can't Keep Calm

Robert Downey Jr Oscar Award Winner pic.twitter.com/XmV2rzCdfR — Kary (@karyxkiwi) March 11, 2024

Oh Yeah!

'Feeling Proud'

Forever grateful that he is a phoenix and he can joke about all the hard things that he has gone through to became the man that he is today. Proud of Robert Downey Jr❤️ #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1euy6eMsga — Paula // #TeamPinkChadora (@BlazeofBones) March 11, 2024

The Big Win

ROBERT DOWNEY JR ACADEMY AWARD WINNER pic.twitter.com/e3LNsC5UG5 — junio rdj oscar winner ⎊ 𐚁 (@mastereminders) March 11, 2024

