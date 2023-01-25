The recipients for the Padma Awards have been announced and Raveena Tandon, as well as MM Keeravaani received the Padma Shri Awards, along with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who received the award posthumously. And Manipur BJP president Thounaojam Chaoba Singh also received the same. Padma Awards 2023 Full List: Check Names of Recipients of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri on Eve of India's 74th Republic Day.

View Tweets Here:

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (posthumous), Raveena Tandon, Manipur BJP president Thounaojam Chaoba Singh among 91 awarded Padma Shri — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 25, 2023

Music Director MM Keeravani is nominated for the Prestigious Padma Sri Award. After #NaatuNaatuForOscars, one more feather in the cap of the Legend. Congrats @mmkeeravaani Sir — MIRCHI9 (@Mirchi9) January 25, 2023

