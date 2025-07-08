Veteran lyricist Siva Shakti Datta died on Tuesday (July 8) at his Manikonda residence in Hyderabad. He was 92 at the time of his passing. Siva Shathi Datta was the father of Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani of Baahubali and RRR fame. Ever since the saddening news broke on the internet, tributes have been pouring in from all corners. In a video shared online, filmmaker SS Rajamouli was seen arriving at their residence to offer condolences. Apart from being a lyricist and screenwriter, Siva Shathi Datta also worked as a screenwriter. David Killick, ‘The Crown’ and ‘A Touch of Frost’ Actor, Dies at 87 Due to Illness.

MM Keeravani’s Father Siva Shakthi Datta No More

#MMKeeravani's father, Renowned Lyricist Shivashakti Datta (92), passed away on Monday night at his residence in Manikonda. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/OGlWSddhxm — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) July 8, 2025

SS Raamouli Arrives at MM Keeravani’s Residence After Siva Shakthi Datta’s Passing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla South (@pinkvillasouth)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)