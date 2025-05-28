Padma Shri Haji Kalimullah Khan, popularly known as "Mango Man," has dedicated a new variety of mango to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Notably, the new variety of mango called "Rajnath Aam" (Rajnath Mango) has been dedicated to Rajnath Singh in light of Operation Sindoor. Speaking to news agency ANI, Haji Kalimullah Khan said that's named the new variety of mango after Rajnath Singh as hee is a good man. "#OperationSindoor was a success...He is highly respected...People get close to him because of his loving nature...I had thought of this earlier but now I have a mango variety matching his physique; these are long, just like he is tall. I have linked the mango variety's name with his name, so that he is remembered across the world." The "Mango Man" also said that the new variety of mango, which he named "Rajnath Mango" has grown for the first time in 7-8 years, with each mango weighing over half a kg. Indian Forces Acted Like Skilled Surgeons During Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh.

'Mango Man' Dedicates New Variety of Mango to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

#WATCH | Malihabad, Uttar Pradesh: Padma Shri Haji Kalimullah Khan, popularly known as 'Mango Man', dedicates a new variety of mango to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in light of #OperationSindoor. Haji Kalimullah Khan says, "...I have named this after Rajnath Singh. He is a… pic.twitter.com/xMlEJEjL8D — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2025

