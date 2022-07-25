Deepika Padukone is all set to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan. The actress’ motion poster from Siddharth Anand directorial has been dropped and she looks impressive. DP’s character can be seen an intense avatar with a pistol in her hand. SRK shared the motion poster and mentioned, “She doesn’t need a bullet to kill you!” Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Powerful Look From Siddharth Anand’s Film, Co-Starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Deepika Padukone in Pathaan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)