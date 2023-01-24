Shah Rukh Khan conducted a quick Ask SRK session on Twitter and that’s when one of the users shared an old picture of the superstar and called him ‘Femme Fatale’. The Pathaan star is known for his sense of humour and he had a witty response for this tweet too. This particular pic of him is from an award show where he was hosting the event. King Khan replied saying, “Arre no no this is me dressed as a lady. I know I am attractive in all avatars, but u will have to find yourself a better muse my friend!! Apologies for misleading you.” Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Response to a Fan Who Asks ‘Pahle Honeymoon Jaau Ya #Pathaan Dekhu’ Will Leave You in Splits.

Shah Rukh Khan And His Witty Reply

Arre no no this is me dressed as a lady. I know I am attractive in all avatars, but u will have to find yourself a better muse my friend!! Apologies for misleading you. https://t.co/XBK4PLFcBy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

