Shah Rukh Khan is known to tickle his fans’ funny bones with his hilarious response. The King of Hearts has once again won over the internet with his quirky reply to a fan who said ‘Sir, last week shaadi huyi meri’ and then asked SRK ‘Pahle honeymoon jaau ya #Pathaan Dekhu???’ Shah Rukh Khan’s responded to the fan saying, “Beta ek hafta ho gaya abhi tak honeymoon nahi kiya!!! Now go see #Pathaan with wife and do honeymoon later…” Pathaan Star Shah Rukh Khan Responds to Ajay Devgn’s Views on the Spy Thriller’s Advance Booking, Says ‘Ajay Has Been a Pillar of Support’.

Shah Rukh Khan During #AskSRK On Twitter

Beta ek hafta ho gaya abhi tak honeymoon nahi kiya!!! Now go see #Pathaan with wife and do honeymoon later… https://t.co/yqmvzQX5Ai — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)