Deepika Padukone has fans around the world and well, here are some unseen pics of the Pathaan actress that are doing rounds on the internet. The actress has been spotted in Bhutan and her pics posing with a few fans have gone viral across social media platforms. Well, it is isn’t clear if she was there was for work trip or mini vacay. But these pics of her are sure to leave you with a broad smile. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan to Shoot for Songs With Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone in April - Reports.

Deepika Padukone In Bhutan

Deepika Padukone in Bhutan 🇧🇹 pic.twitter.com/5uNypiX0TM — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) April 8, 2023

DP With A Fan

Deepika Padukone at Tiger's Nest, Bhutan pic.twitter.com/Q9WO25Nhvq — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) April 11, 2023

Selfie Moment

Deepika Padukone at YourCafe Restaurant at Paro, Bhutan 'Thank you so much for your visit to Neyphug Heritage It’s been a great pleasure to serve you and your family! Such a down to earth soul🥰🇧🇹 ' - YourCafe pic.twitter.com/sgasW6H8Zq — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) April 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)