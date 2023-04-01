After Pathaan, fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan's next release Jawan this June. Now, according to latest update surrounding the film, we hear in April filmmaker Atlee and team will shoot for two songs for the actioner. SRK will first shoot for a track with lead Nayanathara in Mumbai and it's going to be Deepika Padukone for song number two, adds reports. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Wraps Up Atlee’s Directorial; Film Now in Post Production Stage - Reports,

Jawan Update:

