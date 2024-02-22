Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21 in Goa. The dreamy wedding ceremony was attended by the couple’s families, friends and close pals from the industry. The newlyweds have been showered with congratulatory messages across social media platforms. Among the well-wishers is PM Narendra Modi, who extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly married couple. The actress shared a picture of the Prime Minister’s note on her Insta Story, expressing her sincere appreciation for his kind words. Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, and Other Celebs Congratulate The Newly Married Couple!

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@rakulpreet)

