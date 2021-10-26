Recently, Dabur's Fem brand during Karwa Chauth 2021 dropped an ad that featured a lesbian duo celebrating the Indian festival. However, the ad received outrage from a section of people and so the brand pulled down the advertisement. Now, Pooja Bhatt has criticised the brand for its act. She wrote, "Pity a giant like #Dabur refused to stand behind their AD."

Pooja Bhatt Slams Dabur:

बस यही करते रहो.. slam,bam,ban! So much for being the ‘Mother’ of democracy! Pity a giant like #Dabur refused to stand behind their AD. While I don’t endorse a fairness cream in principal I reserved my comment as they attempted to celebrate Inclusivity & #PRIDE So why hide now? https://t.co/avzq1XafgW — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 26, 2021

Here's The Ad:

