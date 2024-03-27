Thailand's lower house of parliament on Wednesday, March 27, made history by passing a same-sex marriage bill, positioning the country to potentially become the first in Southeast Asia to recognise marriage equality for the LGBTQ community. The bill's resounding approval by 399 to 10 votes signals a significant step forward, although it still awaits Senate approval and royal endorsement. This historic stride brings Thailand closer to legalising same-sex unions, a move anticipated to be finalised by the end of 2024, solidifying its status as the sole Southeast Asian country to embrace such equality. Thailand Recognises Same-Sex Marriage: Cabinet Approves Marriage Equality Bill, Announces PM Srettha Thavisin.

Thailand Votes for Same-Sex Marriage Bill

BREAKING: Thailand's parliament passes same-sex marriage bill — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 27, 2024

Thailand's lower house of parliament has passed a same-sex marriage bill. It still needs Senate approval and royal assent to become law https://t.co/htAM2WzAwg — Rachel Savage (@rachelmsavage) March 27, 2024

