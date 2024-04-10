Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's 15-year-old daughter, Fin Affleck, came out as transgender during a memorial service for Jennifer's father on April 6. Fin, previously known as Seraphina Rose, introduced her with new name and a sharp buzz-cut hairstyle during the prayer service. The ceremony, held at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, West Virginia, saw Fin in coat confidently recite a bible verse to the attendees. Ben Affleck and Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Share a ‘Happy’ Moment As They Reunite at Their Son Samuel's Basketball Game.

Ben Affleck's Child Comes Out Of The Closet

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s daughter comes out as TRANS during her grandfathers funeral. Seraphina Rose, 15, announced her new boys name ‘Fin’ whilst appearing with her head shaved at a memorial service for her grandfather over the weekend She told the memorial service,… pic.twitter.com/GGf5DNBSIX — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)