Oliver Stark, known for his portrayal of firefighter Evan 'Buck' Buckley on the drama series 9-1-1, took to Instagram to express his gratitude to fans who celebrated Buck's recent development. The 100th episode concluded with a kiss between Buck and fellow firefighter Tommy Kinard (played by Lou Ferrigno Jr), marking a turning point in Buck's character arc. However, Stark also acknowledged the negative reactions from some viewers regarding the same-sex kiss. “If you are one of the smaller group of people commenting on my posts about how this has ruined the show, I would like you to know that I truly don’t care,” he wrote. Did You Know Lewis Hamilton Was Offered a Role in Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick? Here’s Why the F1 Star Had To Turn It Down!

Oliver Stark Claps Back at Trolls

Oliver Stark addresses homophobic backlash to his ‘9-1-1’ character Buck coming out as bisexual: “If you are one of the smaller group of people commenting on my posts about how this has ruined the show. I would like you to know that I truly don't care. This is a show about love… pic.twitter.com/kFAYEmEVhf — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 7, 2024

Watch 9-1-1 Same-Sex Kissing Scene Here:

