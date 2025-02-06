Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan attended the special screening of "Loveyapa", the new film of their close friend and contemporary Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan.

Also starring Khushi Kapoor, the upcoming romantic-comedy is the first theatrical release of Junaid, who made his acting debut with the Netflix movie "Maharaj".

Also Read | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and More Join PM Narendra Modi to Help Students Tackle Exam Stress.

On Wednesday evening, Aamir held a special screening of the movie, directed by Advait Chandan of “Laal Singh Chaddha” and “Secret Superstar” fame, at the Excel Entertainment office for his close friends from the industry.

Shah Rukh, wearing a blue shirt and denim jeans, warmly embraced Aamir upon arriving at the venue. He also kissed Aamir on the cheek and praised him for his recent weight loss, according to videos circulating on social media.

Also Read | Alice Eve Birthday: Times She Set the Ball Rolling on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Shah Rukh also congratulated Junaid for the movie before getting photos clicked with the father-son duo.

Salman, who was dressed in ripped jeans and a green polo T-shirt, arrived at the venue with his security team and directly inside for the screening.

After the screening, Salman and Aamir posed for the shutterbugs and were later joined by Junaid and Aamir's daughter Ira.

The screening was also attended by actor Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira, Aamir's nephew Imran Khan and rapper Honey Singh.

"Loveyapa", which is also the first theatrical release for Khushi Kapoor, explores modern romantic relationships in the era of phones.

The film also features Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda, Grusha Kapoor, Tanvika Parlikar and Kiku Sharda in pivotal roles.

Produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, “Loveyapa” is slated to release in theatres on Friday. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)