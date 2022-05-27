Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's upcoming magnum opus which was titled Prithviraj has now been changed to Samrat Prithviraj. For the unversed, the makers have made an edit after a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) by Shree Rajput Karni Sena. The movie releases in theatres on June 3. Prithviraj Trailer Out! Akshay Kumar Shines in the Role of Legendary Warrior; Manushi Chhillar Is Unmissable in This Epic Tale (Watch Video).

Prithviraj Is Now Samrat Prithviraj:

'PRITHVIRAJ' TITLE CHANGED TO 'SAMRAT PRITHVIRAJ'... #YRF has changed the title of #Prithviraj to #SamratPrithviraj... Arrives in *cinemas* next Friday. pic.twitter.com/hOrOArjEg3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2022

