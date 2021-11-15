The makers of Prithviraj have dropped the teaser of the film and it looks promising and intriguing. Akshay Kumar, a fierce and fearless warrior, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, steals the show as a mighty king. The teaser also gives glimpse of Manushi Chhillar, who is all set to make her debut with this film. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood too look impressive in this grand saga. Written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the historical story is all set to be released in theatres on January 21, 2022.

Watch The Teaser Of Prithviraj Below:

