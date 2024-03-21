Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot on March 15, 2024, and have been sharing beautiful photos from their pre-wedding festivities on Instagram. Speaking of that, on Thursday, Pulkit took to his Instagram Stories to share an awwdorable photo with Kriti. The actor can be seen giving a forehead kiss to Kriti in this pic from the mehendi ceremony. He captioned it as, 'Sukoon'. Lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda Share Colourful Mehendi Celebration Pics.

Pulkit Samrat Drops A Romantic Pic With Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda mehendi pic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

