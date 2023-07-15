In an interview with BH, Aashiqui fame Rahul Roy and his sister revealed how Salman Khan cleared his medical bills after he remained in the hospital for 1.5 months following a brain stroke. "I want to thank Salman Khan because whatever bill was pending, he cleared it in February," said brother-sister duo. FYI, Roy had suffered a brain stroke while he was shooting for LAC - Live the Battle in Kargil in 2020. Jawan Prevue: Salman Khan Gives High Praise to Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee-Nayanthara Movie, Calls It Outstanding!

Watch Rahul Roy's Full Interview Below:

