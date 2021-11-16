Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were pronounced husband and wife on November 15 in a close-knit ceremony that took place in Chandigarh. The two had been seeing each other for 11 years and finally took the plunge. Now, amid their beautiful pics from the D-day and reception, we also got bumped into a pretty pic of the bride in the full veil that's cute. In the click, she could be seen posing with dogs. One of the pets appeared to be her own dog, Gaga.

Patralekhaa Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaadi Fever (@shaadifever)

