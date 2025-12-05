Amid the IndiGo flight cancellations across the country, a heartbreaking video has surfaced from Delhi airport. The viral video shows a distressed father pleading with IndiGo staff and airport authorities for sanitary pads for his bleeding daughter. "Meri beti ko pad chahiye, blood aa raha hai," the man is heard saying. Responding to the father's request, the IndiGo staff member is heard saying that they cannot do that. The video was shared by the Congress party on Instagram. Sharing the video, the grand old party slammed the government and wrote, "Dad at the airport begging for help for sanitary pads as his baby is suffering periods, but no one to listen". Congress called the flight cancellation crisis a certificate of collective failure of the Modi government, DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Checked-In Online! IndiGo Flight Cancellations Force Newlywed Techie Couple Working in Bengaluru To Attend Own Wedding Reception Online From Bhubaneswar (See Pics and Videos).

Dad Pleads for Sanitary Pads for His Bleeding Daughter

सिस्टर मेरी बेटी को ब्लड आ रहा नीचे से, मुझे पैड चाहिए... स्टेफ्री दे दो मुझे.. दिल्ली से चंडीगढ़ के लिए उड़ान भरने वाली इंडिगो की फ्लाइट 5 घंटे के इंतजार के बाद कैंसिल कर दी गई पैसेंजर भटकते रहे.. चिल्लाते रहे लेकिन उनका सामान नहीं दिया गया, एक टर्मिनल से दूसरे टर्मिनल दौड़ाते… pic.twitter.com/orghsbEivR — Kavish Aziz (@azizkavish) December 5, 2025

Congress Slams Narendra Modi Government

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Congress (@incindia)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

