Bollywood actor and director Rakesh Roshan was hospitalised at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai, on July 16, after his health deteriorated. Reports say that Rakesh Roshan underwent a neck angioplasty at the hospital. The director, who is the father of actor Hrithik Roshan and his sister Sunaina Roshan, the husband of Pinky Roshan and the brother of music composer Rajesh Roshan, is a cancer patient. In 2018, he was diagnosed with throat cancer, known as early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat in medical terms. Hrithik Roshan had revealed the same on social media in January 2019. Now, various media reports are quoting Amar Ujala on the veteran filmmaker's neck angioplasty. The publication got a health update on him through Sunaina Roshan, who said that Rakesh Roshan's condition has improved after the procedure. Bollyy quotes Sunaina as saying, "Papa's neck angioplasty has been done, but now he is completely healthy. There is nothing to worry about. He is resting now. He has been shifted from ICU to general ward under the supervision of doctors." A formal statement from the Roshans is awaited. Rakesh Roshan Diagnosed with Throat Cancer Reveals Hrithik Roshan! Know What is Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Throat.

Rakesh Roshan Undergoes Neck Angioplasty - See Post:

View this post on Instagram

