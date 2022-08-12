Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Raksha Bandhan which released in theatres on August 11 has underformed on its first day at the box office. As the Aanand L Rai directorial which is touted to be family entertainer was able to mint Rs 8.20 crore on its opening day. Raksha Bandhan Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's Sincere Performance Fails To Save This High-Pitched Melodrama! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Raksha Bandhan Opening Day Box Office Collection:

#RakshaBandhan has a disappointing start on Day 1... Mass circuits perform better [good occupancy in evening shows], but metros are extremely weak... Biz needs to grow/jump from Fri-Sun to improve its prospects... Thu ₹ 8.20 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/lqayFfGItF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2022

