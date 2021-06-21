Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share a picture of his look from Aanand L Rai's film titled Raksha Bandhan. He informed his fans that he has kickstarted the shoot for the film and also dedicated the film to his sister, Alka Hiranandani.

Take A Look At His Tweet Here:

Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship.@aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond ♥️ Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes 🙏🏻 @bhumipednekar #AlkaHiranandani pic.twitter.com/Oai4nMTDMU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 21, 2021

