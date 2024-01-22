The much-awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya has drawn a galaxy of stars from the Indian film industry. Several actors, adorned in traditional attire, were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Monday, eager to witness the historic event. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff among others left for Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony today. Check it out! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Jet Off to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Amitabh Bachchan With Abhishek Bachchan:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt With Rohit Shetty:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif:

Jackie Shroff:

Ayushmann Khurrana:

Madhuri Dixit With Husband:

