Many celebrities, film personalities, sportspersons and politicians are among the invitees to the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya on January 22. Today, paparazzi spotted Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in traditional attire at a private airport in Mumbai, departing for the holy city for the grand pran pratishtha ceremony. Alia looked radiant in a saree, while Ranbir sported a dhoti-kurta at the Kalina airport. Take a peek at their elegant ensembles! Pran Pratistha Ceremony: Ayodhya Set To Give Rousing Reception to Lord Ram on His Homecoming After Exile of 500 Years; Festive Atmosphere Prevails Across Country.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Leave for Ayodhya:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

