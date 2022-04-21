Sunil Lahri, who played Laxman in Ramanand Sagar's hit TV show, Ramayan has posted an appreciation note for Akshay Kumar, after the latter apologised for endorsing a pan masala brand. Lahri in his Instagram post hailed Akki for being a 'true and responsible gentleman'. Has Akshay Kumar Not Endorsed Tobacco Products Before the ‘Elaichi’ Universe As per His Statement? This Old Cigarette Ad Says Otherwise!

Sunil Lahri:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Lahri (@sunil_lahri)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)