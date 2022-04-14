Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are man and wife, as per Wikipedia. Well, an eagle eye fan of RaLia noticed that the duo's 'partner' section on wiki is no more nil. The couple got married in the presence of their family members and close friends today (April 14) at RK's Bandra home, Vastu. Congrats to the two. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Amul's Topical Tribute to Star Couple's Wedding is the Cutest Thing on the Internet!

