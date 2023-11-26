Actor Ranbir Kapoor, promoting his upcoming film Animal on Indian Idol alongside Rashmika Mandanna, experienced an emotional moment during a surprise message from Mahesh Bhatt. Bhatt, also Ranbir's father-in-law, sent heartfelt praises, dubbing him the 'best father in the world.' This unexpected tribute visibly moved Kapoor, who confessed, "He has never said such things to me in person. So thank you, Indian Idol, for this. I have been surpassed by my son-in-law." Animal Trailer Out: Ranbir Kapoor Unleashes His Inner Beast in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Gritty Drama (Watch Video).

Watch The Viral Video Here:

Mahesh Bhatt about Superstar Ranbir Kapoor ❤️ The way RK loves Raha has not been hidden from us 🫶🫶 This phase is the best he could have wished for 🧿#RanbirKapoor #AnimalTheFilm #Animal pic.twitter.com/3YZvEzfLs7 — ranbir_ki_muskaan (@Ranbirian4ever) November 25, 2023

