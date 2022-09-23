Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor is getting praised for his latest act. As on the occasion of National Cinema Day 2022, when the actor visited a theatre in Mumbai to meet and greet fans, the crowd got a little out of control which led to a group of fans felling on the barricades. However, the actor was quick and rushed to help fans who have come to watch Brahmastra at theatre. RK is kind! Brahmastra Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Astraverse Saga is Ayan Mukerji's Weakest Film Shrouded in Dazzling Visual Display (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Ranbir Kapoor Helping Fans:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)