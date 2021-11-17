Bollywood’s favourite couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, tied the knot in November 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. The wedding ceremonies took place in two rites - traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj. It has been three wonderful years of their married life and the duo celebrated the occasion in Uttarakhand. The couple has shared a few pictures from their third wedding anniversary on Instagram and these loved up pictures of the two are pure gold.

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone

Perfect Together

