Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor had a reunion of sorts on June 22. The two Bollywood stars who are also close buddies shared the excitement of meeting each other on Instagram. As Ranveer teased a photo of himself giving a peck on Arjun's cheek on social media. He captioned the image as 'Bharat Milap'. Well, we love these 'Gundays'.

Check Out The Picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARJUN KAPOOR kerala fc (@arjunkeralafc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)