Ranveer Singh and NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo went the Bollywood route and the internet is having a meltdown. The 'enthu-cutlet' of B-town who attended the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, posted a video on Instagram that sees him teaching Ram Leela's "Tattad Tattad" dance to Giannis. "The Greek Freak gettin’ his Tattad Tattad on," Singh wrote on IG. Ranveer Singh Meets LeBron James During Los Angeles Lakers NBA 2021-22 Match (See Pic).

Ranveer Singh and Giannis:

