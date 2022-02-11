Raveena Tandon's father, producer Ravi Tandon, breathed his last today (February 11). The actress took to Instagram and shared the sad news with one and all along with a heartfelt note and a series of throwback pictures with her father.

Raveena Tandon Father Dies:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)