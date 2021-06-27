Music maestro, RD Burman celebrates his 82nd birth anniversary on June 27. And so on this special day, the internet is filled with wishes from many celebs for the legendary. Even veteran singer Asha Bhosle remembered her 'Pancham' by sharing a rare photo of the two and also thanked him for his music.

Check It Out:

Thank you for the music (not just from me but also the millions of hearts that beat to your madness). Happy birthday Pancham ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hqOWG45w7F — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) June 27, 2021

