Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, recently celebrated her 23rd birthday in Mumbai, and a candid photo from the party has got the internet talking! The picture, featuring Zanai deep in conversation with Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj, sparked dating rumours. Zanai’s gaze at Siraj, as he laughs, has caught social media's attention, leading fans to speculate about their relationship. The birthday bash was a star-studded event, with cricketers, film, and TV personalities in attendance. While Zanai shared plenty of photos from the celebration, it was this candid click with Siraj that went viral. She shared a couple of pictures with the caption "23’ done right". Is it just a friendly chat or something more? Fans can’t help but wonder! The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, Makes Her Bollywood Debut in Sandeep Singh’s Upcoming Film.

