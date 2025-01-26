Mohammed Siraj has appeared to quash the dating rumours with Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. Rumours of the two dating went viral after the India national cricket team pacer was spotted at the 23rd birthday celebration of the young artist. While she posted several pictures from her 23rd birthday bash, the one where she was with Mohammed Siraj sparked a lot of interest with fans speculating if the two are dating. However, that seems to be out of the question. Zanai Bhosle shared the viral pic on her Instagram story and called Mohammed Siraj 'Mere pyaare bhai' (My dear brother). The Team India fast bowler reshared the story and wrote, "Meri Behna Ke Jaisi Koi Behna Nahi. Bina Iske Kahin Mujhe Rehna Nahin. Jaise Hai Chaand Sitaaron Mein. Meri Behna Hai Ek Hazaaron Mein." (There's no one like my sister. I don't want to be anywhere without her. She is one in a thousand just like the moon is among the stars). Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle and Cricketer Mohammed Siraj’s Candid Moment Fuels Romance Rumours (View Pics).

Mohammed Siraj Shares Instagram Story Amid Dating Rumours With Zanai Bhosle

Siraj's unique way of clearing every fake rumour 😂 pic.twitter.com/CzfmsXpzVh — leisha (@katyxkohli17) January 26, 2025

Screenshot of Mohammed Siraj's Instagram Story

Mohammed Siraj's Instagram story (Photo credit: Instagram @mohammedsirajofficial)

