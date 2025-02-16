Mohammed Siraj and Zanai Bhosle got together to sing the popular 'Kehndi Hai' song. In a video shared by Zanai Bhosle on social media, the two can be seen seated inside a vanity van and they sang the song together with the track being played in the background. Not very long ago, rumours of the two dating had surfaced on social media after the India national cricket team pacer was spotted in a picture with Asha Bhosle's granddaughter during her 23rd birthday. The two quickly brushed aside the dating rumours with Zanai Bhosle calling Mohammed Siraj her 'Pyaare Bhai' (Dear Brother). The Indian cricketer reciprocated by calling Zanai Bhosle, his sister. Mohammed Siraj Reshares Viral Pic With Zanai Bhosle Amid Dating Rumours; India Pacer Reacts After Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter Calls Him 'Mere Pyaare Bhai' (See Instagram Story).

Mohammed Siraj, Zanai Bhosle Sing 'Kehndi Hai' Song Together

