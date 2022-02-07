Lata Mangeshkar, 92, breathed her last on February 6 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. There are several who paid tribute to the legendary singer. Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback video on social media in which he has perfectly described ‘the voice of a million centuries’.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Introductory Note On About Lata Mangeshkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)