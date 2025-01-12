A heartwarming video of a little girl practicing the classic song “Tumse Milkar Na Jaane Kyun” from the 1985 film Pyar Jhukta Nahin has gone viral. The song, originally composed by the legendary duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal and sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Shabbir Kumar, was picturised on Mithun Chakraborty and Padmini Kolhapure. Adding a special connection, the little girl’s mother, Geeta Bhardwaj, a former contestant on Indian Idol, can be seen attempting to join her daughter in the video, only to be adorably stopped by the child. For the unversed, Geeta had participated in the sixth season of the singing reality show and is also referred as the ‘Himachali Voice Queen’. Chinese Girl Sings Hindi Songs: Video of This Young Performer Crooning Popular Tracks From Shah Rukh Khan and Sidharth Malhotra’s Films Will Amaze Bollywood Lovers (Watch Video).

The Pahari Mother-Daughter Duo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G E E T A B H A R D W A J (@geetabhardwaj009)

