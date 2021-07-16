Surekha Sikri breathed her last due to cardiac arrest. Everyone is mourning her demise including Neena Gupta who worked with her in Badhaai Ho and Saloni. Gupta talks about a scene where the late actress gave her cue repeatedly with the same gusto as was needed for the role in every take. She also spoke about her NSD days when she saw Sikri performing and felt she would want to be an actress like her.

